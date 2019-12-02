Switch vs 3DS in Japan VGChartz Gap Charts October 2019 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 605 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
Switch Vs. 3DS Japan:
Gap change in latest month: 470,654 – 3DS
Gap change over last 12 months: 959,537 – 3DS
Total Lead: 3,149,900 - 3DS
Switch Total Sales: 9,902,896
3DS Total Sales: 13,052,796
October 2019 is the 32nd month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for in Japan. During the latest month the 3DS increased its lead over the Switch by 470,654 units and by 959,537 units in the last 12 months. The 3DS is currently ahead of the Switch by 3.15 million units.
The 3DS launched in February 2011 (however, 3DS sales have been aligned to March 2011, since it only launched at the end of February in Japan) and the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. The Switch in its first 32 months has sold 9.90 million units, while the 3DS sold 13.05 million units.
The 3DS has sold 24.56 million units lifetime in Japan through October 2019. The Switch is currently 14.66 million units behind the lifetime sales of the 3DS.
This will be a good one to watch. I think the switch has a shot. I know the 3ds had some amazing years there, but the switch will have about 4.5 million this year. Next year will be around the same.
The Switch should start closing the gap next year. 3DS dropped drastically after its 3rd year. In Japan it went from 5 million to ~3.2 million. The Switch should easily top that mark with Animal Crossing, the Lite's first full year, and other surprises waiting in the wings.