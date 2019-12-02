Pokemon Sword and Shield Remains at the Top of the French Charts - Sales

Pokemon Sword and Shield (NS) has remained in first and second, respectively, on the French charts in week 47, 2019, according to SELL. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS4) remains in third place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare FIFA 20 Xbox One Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare FIFA 20 Nintendo Switch Pokemon Sword Pokemon Shield Luigi's Mansion 3 Nintendo 3DS Luigi's Mansion 2 Luigi's Mansion Mario Kart 7 PC Football Manager 2020 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order The Sims 4

