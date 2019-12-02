FIFA 20 Tops the Italian Charts Ahead of Black Friday - Sales

/ 457 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

FIFA 20 (PS4) has topped on the Italian charts for Week 47, 2019. Pokemon Sword (NS) drops to second place in its second week on sale.

Football Manager 2020 (PC) debuted in fourth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 47, 2019:

FIFA 20 (PS4) Pokemon Sword (NS) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4) Football Manager 2020 (PC) - NEW Pokemon Shield (NS) Luigi's Mansion 3 (NS) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS4) Rainbow Six Siege (PS4) Death Stranding (PS4)

FIFA 20 (PS4) has topped on the Italian charts for Week 47, 2019. Pokemon Sword (NS) drops to second place in its second week on sale.

Football Manager 2020 (PC) debuted in fourth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 47, 2019:

FIFA 20 (PS4) Pokemon Sword (NS) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4) Football Manager 2020 (PC) - NEW Pokemon Shield (NS) Luigi's Mansion 3 (NS) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS4) Rainbow Six Siege (PS4) Death Stranding (PS4)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles