Dragon Ball FighterZ Broly (DBS) DLC Release Date Trailer Released - News

by, posted 9 hours ago

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for Dragon Ball FighterZ that confirms the Broly (DBS) DLC character will release on December 5.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

View the Broly (DBS) release date trailer below:





