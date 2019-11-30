Analyst: Pokemon Sword and Shield and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Have 'Performed Phenomenal' in November - Sales

/ 568 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Video game industry analyst Benji-Sales via Twitter has revealed Pokemon Sword and Shield and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order have "performed phenomenal" in November. Both will be top 5 sellers, however, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will likely be the best-selling game for the month.

Benji says Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order might outsell Pokemon Sword and Shield due to the two games being counted separately. If they were combined and included digital sales it would place higher.

Death Stranding is selling well and will be one of the top 10 best-selling games in November, however, it might miss the top 5.





Big new November release sales



Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Pokemon Sword and Shield have performed phenomenal. Both will hit Top 5 for certain. COD Modern Warfare likely to remain #1 but Star Wars and Pokemon are doing great. Death Stranding Top 10 but may miss Top 5 — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) November 30, 2019

The most interesting race is who takes #2. Star Wars may actually edge out Pokemon. If Sword and Shield were combined it would certainly place higher, but they will be tracked separate and without digital



Combined Star Wars sales very well may outpace physical Pokemon — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) November 30, 2019

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles