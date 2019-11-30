Quantcast
Analyst: Pokemon Sword and Shield and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Have 'Performed Phenomenal' in November

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago

Video game industry analyst Benji-Sales via Twitter has revealed Pokemon Sword and Shield and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order have "performed phenomenal" in November. Both will be top 5 sellers, however, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will likely be the best-selling game for the month. 

Benji says Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order might outsell Pokemon Sword and Shield due to the two games being counted separately. If they were combined and included digital sales it would place higher. 

Death Stranding is selling well and will be one of the top 10 best-selling games in November, however, it might miss the top 5.


1 Comments

Zenos
Zenos (2 hours ago)

I wish my job was to point out the obvious.

  • +5