Xbox One vs PlayStation 3 in the US – VGChartz Gap Charts – October 2019

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.

XOne Vs. PS3 US:

Gap change in latest month: 74,900 – PS3

Gap change over last 12 months: 326,713 – PS3

Total Lead: 3,735,043 - XOne

XOne Total Sales: 25,936,903

PS3 Total Sales: 22,201,860

In October 2019 the gap in the US between the Xbox One and PlayStation 3 grew in favor of the PS3 when you align launches. The PS3 sold 74,900 more units than the Xbox One in the last month and by 326,713 units in the last 12 months. The Xbox One currently leads by 3.74 million units.

The Xbox One launched in the US on November 22, 2013, while the PlayStation 3 launched on November 17, 2006. The Xbox One has sold 25.94 million units in 71 months, while the PS3 sold 22.20 million units during the same timeframe.

The PS3 sold 26.99 million units lifetime in the US. The Xbox One needs to sell another 1.05 million units to surpass the PS3.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

