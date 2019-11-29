Football Manager 2020 Debuts in 1st on the EMEAA Charts - Sales

/ 337 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Football Manager 2020 has debuted in first on the EMEAA charts for the week ending November 24, 2019.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order remains in second place, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is up one spot to third. FIFA 20 is up one spot to fourth.

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield drop in their second week as they are in fifth and sixth places, respectively. Nintendo does not release digital figures to the charts, otherwise it might be higher up. Grand Theft Auto V is up three spots to seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined physical and digital sales):

Football Manager 2020 - NEW Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare FIFA 20 Pokemon Sword Pokemon Shield Grand Theft Auto V Luigi's Mansion 3 Need for Speed: Heat Rainbow Six Siege

The physical charts includes all games in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Great Britain, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Digital data includes games sold in Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kuwait, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine and UAE.

The GSD charts includes games from Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, EA, Focus Home Interactive, Koch Media, Microsoft, Milestone, Paradox, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Ubisoft and Warner Bros.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles