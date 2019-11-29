Shenmue III Debuts in 8th on the Swiss Charts - Sales

Shenmue III has debuted in 8th on the charts in Switzerland, according to SwissCharts.com for the 47th week of 2019.

Pokemon Sword and Shield has remained at the top of the charts in its second week, while Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order remains in second place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 47, 2019:

Pokemon Sword and Shield Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare FIFA 20 Need for Speed: Heat Luigi's Mansion 3 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Shenmue III - NEW Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Death Stranding

