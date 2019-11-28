Head of Xbox Game Studios: 'We’ve Got An Advantage With Project Scarlett' - News

/ 735 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Matt Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios, speaking with GamesRadar said that Microsoft has an advantage with the Xbox Scarlett thanks to their goal of having every Xbox One game run on the next generation console.

"We want – when you invest in Xbox – to know that you're bringing that legacy content library with you," said Booty. "It's why we think we’ve got an advantage with Project Scarlett, because our goal is that any game that runs on an Xbox One will run on Scarlett.

"You're not porting to a different operating system; you're not porting to a different graphics API; you're just running an Xbox game, right? So we hope that that’s a big advantage in terms of our initial content library."

Booty was asked if Grounded and other first-party Xbox One games that are announced before the end of the year will be playable on the Xbox Scarlett and he said "yes."

Booty did say he can't speak for third-party studios and that is up to them.

"Third-party titles – I can't... I don't want to answer for them, because they may choose to do some different things," he said. "That's why I think it’s so important that we have Xbox Game Studios, because it allows us to take content that predictably and consistently will line up with our other services, and line up with our hardware.

"It means that the fans who invest in Xbox have something that they can depend on, in terms of their content and hardware."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles