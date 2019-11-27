PS4 vs PS3 in Japan – VGChartz Gap Charts – October 2019 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 13 hours ago / 567 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
PS4 Vs. PS3 Japan:
Gap change in latest month: 29,497 – PS3
Gap change over last 12 months: 219,806 – PS3
Total Lead: 111,693 – PS4
PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 8,463,535
PlayStation 3 Total Sales: 8,351,842
October 2019 is the 69th month of the PlayStation 4 being on sale in Japan. The gap grew in favor of the PlayStation 3 by 29,497 units in the last month and in favor of the PlayStation 3 by 219,806 units in the last 12 months. The PlayStation 4 currently leads by just 111,693 units.
The PlayStation 3 launched in November 2006, while the PlayStation 4 launched in February 2014. The PlayStation 4 has sold 8.46 million units, while its predecessor the PlayStation 3 sold 8.35 million units.
7 Comments
By the looks of the last weeks, PS3 will probably catch up and overtake the PS4 again now, since the Sales of the PS4 ain't exactly stellar right now in Japan
Titanic tussle! I think Japan will hold back the Ps4 from getting anywhere near Ps2 in total sales. My guess is that it will end up 20-30m behind. Will still be a tremendous achievement tho!
My guess is too the same. I predicter 130M at least and 150/160M at most with the best case scenario. But the most realistic one of them all I bet is for PS4 to finish around 135-140M lifetime totals
with the next year PS4 is 100% sure to hit 120M by december 31, 2020. So it's normal prediction for it to sell around 15M to 20M for the remaining 3-4 years, after 2020
I'm in no way an expert but i'd predict somewhere in the 130-135m ballpark for the Ps4. It may also depend on how expensive Ps5 is out of the gate and if Sony can then position Ps4 as a budget console.
