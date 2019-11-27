Facebook Acquires Beat Saber Developer Beat Games

/ 383 Views

Facebook announced it has acquired Beat Saber developer Beat Games. The developer will be part of Oculus Studios, however, it will remain an independent studio. It will also continue to update Beat Saber on all platforms.

Read a blog post from Oculus director of content Mike Verdu below:

The shared experiences of games are profoundly memorable ones, and for millions of people, Beat Saber was their first encounter with immersive VR gaming. Today we’re announcing that Beat Games is joining us in our quest to bring VR to more people around the world. They will join Oculus Studios as an independently operated studio in Prague, continuing to create new ways for people to experience music and VR gaming. Most importantly, what the community has come to love about Beat Saber will remain intact. Beat Games will continue to ship content and updates for Beat Saber across all currently supported platforms, now with even more support from Facebook.

Beat Games’ accomplishments are already impressive, but Facebook and the Beat Games team know that there is so much more that can be done across VR, games, and music. They have only scratched the surface with Beat Saber in terms of social features, new modes, music, and more. We are thrilled to join forces to see where this talented team takes VR gaming in the future.

Beat Saber is a perfect example of why VR is so exciting—VR reimagines old genres and invents new ones. The team at Beat Games made a leap forward in innovation and design with the stellar blend of game mechanics and music in Beat Saber, and yet we know that they, along with so many other devs, are just getting started.

We know the community will have questions, so we’ve answered a few here:

What about 360° Levels mode? And more music? And all the other stuff you’ve talked about doing?

Beat Games is still shipping 360° Levels mode in December, and more music is coming this year, too!

Do you plan to acquire other studios? What else are you doing to accelerate VR?

We’re exploring many ways to accelerate VR, and we think next year is going to be an incredible one of VR game launches and announcements. We are thrilled to have Beat Games join our team. This is just the beginning.

Why Beat Games?

Beat Games is a strong team with proven potential across VR, games, and music. With the resources and know-how that we can offer, Beat Games will be able to accelerate, adding more music and more exciting features to Beat Saber as well as bringing the game to more people.

There’s a long history of indie studios joining larger companies and being ruined. How are you going to avoid that?

I’ve been in the industry for a while and have seen that firsthand. However, I’ve also seen and been a part of some incredible success stories. The story we aim to prove over time is this: An indie studio joins forces with some like-minded allies, and together they find a way to push VR to new heights.

What does this mean for the modding community?

We understand and appreciate the value that modding brings to Beat Saber when done so legally and within our policies. We’re going to do our best to preserve the value that mods bring to the Beat Saber player base. As a reminder, our most recent policy updates give more clarity to how developer mode is intended to be used, such as helping developers build their apps or for enthusiasts to explore new concepts. It is not intended for engaging in piracy or illicit modding, including mods that infringe on third-party IP rights or contain malicious code.

Are you going to be slowing down updates for non-Oculus platforms and prioritizing development for Oculus?

No, Beat Games will continue to ship content and updates for Beat Saber at the same time across all currently supported platforms.

Does this mean Beat Games will no longer be independent?

The Beat Games team will operate the same way they have to date as an independent studio, and they’ll continue to work on Beat Saber across all currently supported platforms.