Darksiders Genesis Takes About 15 Hours to Complete - News

posted 4 hours ago

Darksiders Genesis will take players 15 hours to complete, according developer Airship Syndicate speaking with Escapist Magazine.

The original aim was for the main story to take 10 hours and 15 to 20 hours for completionists, however, the main game grew to around 15 hours.

"It’s a very arcadey Darksiders experience," said Airship Syndicate president and Darksiders co-creator Ryan Stefanelli. "When we were thinking about how we want to approach what we show the players versus tell the player, we thought it would make it a more interesting experience to tell players exactly what they failed to acquire so they know, 'I have to go back and find this chest and some Boatman Coins and I’m missing an ammo type.'"

View a video of the interview below:

