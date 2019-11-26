Everreach: Project Eden Launches for Xbox One and Steam on December 4 - News

Publisher Headup Games and developer Elder Games announced Everreach: Project Eden will launch for the Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam on December 4 for $24.99. It will launch for the PlayStation 4 in 2020.

View a new trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Everreach: Project Eden is a fast-paced, story-driven action-RPG set on the visually stunning Planet Eden. In Everreach, you play as Nora Harwood, member of Everreach’s Security Division, on a mission to secure the colonization process of Eden and investigate mysterious incidents.

Explore this vast alien world and descend into the planet’s depths to discover the ancient secrets of a long-forgotten civilization.

Packed with tactical ground combat, high-speed vehicular warfare and a compelling level and skill system, Everreach immerses you in its intriguing story and diversified gameplay.

Key Features:

Play as a highly trained security guard specialized in extraterrestrial missions.

Customize your skills and gear through a classical skill tree with over 80 upgrades.

Engage in tactical battles, deploy force fields or use the environment against your foes.

Immerse yourself in 8 hours of story from Michelle Clough, game writer and former narrative QA for the Mass Effect trilogy.

Explore Eden’s beautiful vistas designed by Mai-Anh Tran, an artists who worked on movies such as WarCraft and Star Trek: Beyond.

Hop onto your hoverbike to engage in high-speed vehicular warfare.

