Switch vs PS4 in the US VGChartz Gap Charts October 2019
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
Switch Vs. PS4 US:
Gap change in latest month: 167,105 – Switch
Gap change over last 12 months: 736,455 – Switch
Total Lead: 120,228 – PS4
Switch Total Sales: 13,999,884
PS4 Total Sales: 14,120,112
In September 2019 the gap in the US between the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 grew in favor of the Switch when you align launches. The Switch sold 167,105 more units than the PlayStation 4 in the last month and 736,455 more units in the last 12 months. The PlayStation 4 currently leads by 120,228 units.
The PlayStation 4 launched in the US on November 15, 2013, while the Nintendo Switch launched on March 3, 2017. The Switch has sold 14.00 million units, while the PlayStation 4 sold 14.12 million units during the same timeframe.
The 32nd month on sale for the Nintendo Switch is October 2019, while for the PlayStation 4 it is June 2016.
2 Comments
PS4 sold 367k in July + August 2016, Switch sold about 3 Million November + December 2018. The same Switch numbers would make Switch lead by about 2.5 million at month 34. That would be a bigger gap than ever before. PS4 will be at 17,66 million in 6 month (after holiday season 2016). Lets say Switch sells about 3 million again november + december 2019, then it needs to sell 700k from january 2020 to april 2020 to keep the lead after ps4 holiday. I would consider this as possible. So maybe(!) Switch will take over ps4 next month and then keep the lead for long time. I love that kind of playing with sales numbers. :D