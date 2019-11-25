Pokemon Sword and Shield and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Top the Swiss Charts - Sales

Pokemon Sword and Shield has debuted at the top of the charts in Switzerland, according to SwissCharts.com for the 46th week of 2019. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order debuted in second place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 46, 2019:

Pokemon Sword and Shield - NEW Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - NEW Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Need for Speed: Heat Luigi's Mansion 3 Death Stranding FIFA 20 Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Ring Fit Adventure

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD

