Pokemon Sword and Shield Debuts at the Top of the French Charts - Sales

/ 342 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Pokemon Sword and Shield (NS) has debuted in first and second, respectively, on the French charts in week 46, 2019, according to SELL. The double pack debuted in fourth place. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS4) debuted in third place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Death Stranding Xbox One Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Need for Speed: Heat Nintendo Switch Pokemon Sword Pokemon Shield Pokemon Sword and Shield Double Pack Nintendo 3DS Luigi's Mansion 2 Luigi's Mansion Super Mario Maker PC Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order The Sims 4 Farming Simulator 19 Platinum Edition

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles