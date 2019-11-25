Rachel from Ninja Gaiden Will be DLC in Dead or Alive 6 - News

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Team Ninja announced at Dead or Alive Festival 2019 announced Rachel from the Ninja Gaiden series will be DLC for Dead or Alive 6 that will release in December.

The Rachel DLC includes the following costumes: Happy Wedding Costume, Pirates of the 7 Seas Costume, Seaside Eden Costume, Summer Breeze Collection, and Santa Bikini.

View a trailer of the Rachel DLC below:

