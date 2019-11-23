PS4 vs Wii  VGChartz Gap Charts  October 2019 - Sales

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.

PlayStation 4 Vs. Wii Global:

Gap change in latest month: 675,306 – PS4

Gap change over last 12 months: 8,174,122 – PS4

Total Lead: 4,752,845 – PS4

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 101,342,408

Wii Total Sales: 96,589,563

October 2019 is the 72nd month that the PlayStation 4 has been available for. During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the PlayStation 4 when compared with the Wii during the same timeframe. The PlayStation 4 has grown its lead over the Wii by 675,306 units and in the last 12 months outsold the Wii by 8.17 million units. The PlayStation 4 currently leads by 4.75 million units.

Both consoles launched in November. The Wii launched in November 2006, while the PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013. The PlayStation 4 has sold 101.34 million units, while the Wii sold 96.59 million units during the same timeframe.

The PlayStation 4 in the month of November outsold the lifetime sales of the Wii, which sold 101.63 million units. Through November 16, 2019 the PlayStation 4 has sold 102.16 million units.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

