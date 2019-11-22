Pokemon Sword and Shield Debuts in 1st on the EMEAA Charts - Sales

/ 566 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Pokemon Sword and Shield has debuted in first on the EMEAA charts for the week ending November 17, 2019. The three versions of the game broken down by version debuted in first (Sword), third (Shield), and ninth (Double Pack).

The one other new game in the top 10, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, debuted in second place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined physical and digital sales):

Pokemon Sword - NEW Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - NEW Pokemon Shield - NEW Call of Duty: Modern Warfare FIFA 20 Death Stranding Luigi's Mansion 3 Need for Speed: Heat Pokemon Sword and Shield Double Pack - NEW Grand Theft Auto V

The physical charts includes all games in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Great Britain, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Digital data includes games sold in Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kuwait, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine and UAE.

The GSD charts includes games from Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, EA, Focus Home Interactive, Koch Media, Microsoft, Milestone, Paradox, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Ubisoft and Warner Bros.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles