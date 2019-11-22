Pokemon Sword and Shield Debuts in 1st on the EMEAA Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 566 Views
Pokemon Sword and Shield has debuted in first on the EMEAA charts for the week ending November 17, 2019. The three versions of the game broken down by version debuted in first (Sword), third (Shield), and ninth (Double Pack).
The one other new game in the top 10, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, debuted in second place.
Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined physical and digital sales):
- Pokemon Sword - NEW
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - NEW
- Pokemon Shield - NEW
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- FIFA 20
- Death Stranding
- Luigi's Mansion 3
- Need for Speed: Heat
- Pokemon Sword and Shield Double Pack - NEW
- Grand Theft Auto V
7 Comments
Typo: pokemon Swield, thanks for the rest :)
Don't most Pokemon games usually have a pretty even split when it comes to x vs y? Maybe "sword" and "shield" were poor choices for names as it seems like everyone really loves swords. It's not exactly surprising to see Sword selling more, but somewhere I saw something that put Sword at like 75 ~ 80%. It wasn't sales related, and I can't remember where I saw it (maybe a poll), but it seems like Sword could be getting the vast majority of sales based on my observations.
Zacian looks just so much better
That is the main reason I bought Sword over the Shield. The name. Otherwise I didn't look into the exclusives for each version.
