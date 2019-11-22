Quantcast
Pokemon Sword and Shield Debuts in 1st on the EMEAA Charts

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 566 Views

Pokemon Sword and Shield has debuted in first on the EMEAA charts for the week ending November 17, 2019. The three versions of the game broken down by version debuted in first (Sword), third (Shield), and ninth (Double Pack). 

The one other new game in the top 10, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, debuted in second place. 

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined physical and digital sales):

  1. Pokemon Sword - NEW
  2. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - NEW
  3. Pokemon Shield - NEW
  4. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  5. FIFA 20
  6. Death Stranding 
  7. Luigi's Mansion 3
  8. Need for Speed: Heat 
  9. Pokemon Sword and Shield Double Pack - NEW
  10. Grand Theft Auto V
The physical charts includes all games in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Great Britain, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.
 
Digital data includes games sold in Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kuwait, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine and UAE.
 
The GSD charts includes games from Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, EA, Focus Home Interactive, Koch Media, Microsoft, Milestone, Paradox, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Ubisoft and Warner Bros.

7 Comments

icykai
icykai (3 hours ago)

Typo: pokemon Swield, thanks for the rest :)

  • +2
trunkswd
trunkswd (3 hours ago)

I guess I'm just so used to typing it as Pokemon Sword and Shield I accidentally started it with Sw. Thanks for pointing it out.

  • +1
Jumpin
Jumpin (1 hour ago)

Pokémon Sweild is a good combo name for the full game =)

  • 0
Amnesia
Amnesia (18 minutes ago)

So Ring Fit could not be above GTA V...Interesting.

  • 0
RaptorChrist
RaptorChrist (3 hours ago)

Don't most Pokemon games usually have a pretty even split when it comes to x vs y? Maybe "sword" and "shield" were poor choices for names as it seems like everyone really loves swords. It's not exactly surprising to see Sword selling more, but somewhere I saw something that put Sword at like 75 ~ 80%. It wasn't sales related, and I can't remember where I saw it (maybe a poll), but it seems like Sword could be getting the vast majority of sales based on my observations.

  • 0
crissindahouse
crissindahouse (2 hours ago)

Zacian looks just so much better

  • 0
trunkswd
trunkswd (26 minutes ago)

That is the main reason I bought Sword over the Shield. The name. Otherwise I didn't look into the exclusives for each version.

  • +1