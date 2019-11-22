Nintendo Switch Europe eShop Black Friday Deals Discounts Games Up to 70% Off - News

Nintendo of Europe has revealed the list of games discounted as part of the Europe Nintendo Switch eShop Black Friday 2019 deals. Games have been discounted by up to 70% off.

The Cyber Deals 2019 run until December 1st. View the discounted games on the eShop here.

Our Cyber Deals 2019 #eShop sale is now on! Save up to 70% on top #NintendoSwitch titles!



To sale hub: https://t.co/CcnxnUubT1 pic.twitter.com/9oqetho3RG — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) November 22, 2019

Here is a list of some of the major games discounted:

Super Mario Odyssey - £34.99

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - £41.99

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 - £34.99

Cadence of Hyrule - £15.74

Dark Souls Remastered - £20.99

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - £34.99

Dragon Quest Builders 2 - £34.99

Dragon Ball FighterZ - £14.99

FIFA 20 Legacy Edition - 31.49

