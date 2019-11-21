VR Game Half-Life: Alyx Launches March 2020, Announcement Trailer Released - News

Valve has announced the Half-Life virtual reality game, Half-Life: Alyx, will release in March 2020 for Windows PC via Steam.

The game is set between the events of Half-Life and Half-Life 2. The game is full length and is built from the ground up by Valve for virtual reality.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Half-Life: Alyx is Valve’s VR return to the Half-Life series. It’s the story of an impossible fight against a vicious alien race known as the Combine, set between the events of Half-Life and Half-Life 2.



Playing as Alyx Vance, you are humanity’s only chance for survival. The Combine’s control of the planet since the Black Mesa incident has only strengthened as they corral the remaining population in cities. Among them are some of Earth’s greatest scientists: you and your father, Dr. Eli Vance.



As founders of a fledgling resistance, you’ve continued your clandestine scientific activity—performing critical research, and building invaluable tools for the few humans brave enough to defy the Combine.



Every day, you learn more about your enemy, and every day you work toward finding a weakness.



ABOUT GAMEPLAY IN VR:



Valve’s return to the Half-Life universe that started it all was built from the ground up for virtual reality. VR was built to enable the gameplay that sits at the heart of Half-Life.



Immerse yourself in deep environmental interactions, puzzle solving, world exploration, and visceral combat.



Lean to aim around a broken wall and under a Barnacle to make an impossible shot. Rummage through shelves to find a healing syringe and some shotgun shells. Manipulate tools to hack alien interfaces. Toss a bottle through a window to distract an enemy. Rip a Headcrab off your face and throw it out the window.



Extra content for Index owners



Customers who have purchased Valve Index hardware by the end of 2019 will have access to unique bonuses starting early next year:





Explore environments from Half-Life: Alyx in your SteamVR Home space

Alternate gun skins to embellish Alyx's arsenal

Special Half-Life: Alyx-themed content for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive



Community-built environments



A set of Source 2 tools for building new environments will ship with the game, enabling any player to build and contribute new environments for the community to enjoy. Hammer, Valve’s level authoring tool, has been updated with all of the game’s virtual reality gameplay tools and components.

