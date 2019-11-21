Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV New Trailer Released - News

/ 254 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Koei Tecmo has released a new trailer for the classic tactical strategy game, Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The latest iteration of the classic tactical series is once again set during the fall of the Han Dynasty in ancient China; where battles take place in a boundary-free scramble for land. The game’s map showcases the territory captured and the thrill of expansion using a simplified colour system—paying homage to the original Romance of the Three Kingdoms, released on PC back in 1985. Everything from war to diplomatic affairs will be geared toward managing and gathering land as players attempt to spread their strategies at will across the vast China map.

In addition, Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV will adopt the ruler-based system from Romance of the Three Kingdoms IX and Romance of the Three Kingdoms XI in order to help return classic gameplay to the series. This means that all actions—from domestic, to political, to battle—will now take place on a single map. Greater individuality among characters will also be on display; with officers from the Three Kingdoms, like Liu Bei and Guan Yu, asserting themselves at various situations in order to fully immerse players into the game’s rich history. But that’s not all, as a new Evolved Artificial Intelligence system is also being implemented to challenge players across repeated playthroughs. With organizations now determined through each ruler’s ideals, different game experiences are now possible via different rulers. Even within the same faction; different policies now bring with them different strategies for expansion, making the wise use of various officers a cornerstone of advanced gameplay.

Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam in North America and Europe on February 28, 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles