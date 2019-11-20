Matt Booty: New Xbox Games to be Announced Before End of Year, Looking to Diversify Games Lineup - News

Matt Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios, speaking with Windows Central revealed the Xbox team has plans to announce new games before the end of the year.

"[W]e're coming up on stretch here where we got Scarlett coming up, or xCloud picking up momentum," said Booty. "We've got Game Pass continuing to pick up. So I think it's just, right now, the right time to make sure that we put a lot of our energy on delivering the games on production, making sure that all the studios are now often working on the next thing.

"I think all of the studios have got things teed up. We have got multiple unannounced projects that we haven't even talked about yet going on, particularly with our publishing team.





"We've got Halo that is deep in production to launch a new Halo with Scarlett's launch. We've got all of our studios working on what their next thing is. I think you're going to see more news before the end of the year with some stuff we haven't talked about."

Booty added that the Xbox team is looking to diversify the the games that are released on the Xbox One as there are different tastes in gaming all over the world.

"I think that is definitely just an overarching goal of ours all together, is how do we just get more diversity and [there are] different kinds of diversity, right? There's diversity of kinds of games, but as you pointed out, there's diversity, I'll call it geodiversity," said Booty.

"One of the beautiful things about games that, like movies and books and music, is that where it comes from influences it. Music that comes from South America is different than music that comes from Western Europe. And games that come from Japan, you have a different style and sensibility than the games that come from Europe."

Booty says that even if there are studios that wish to remain independent Xbox can help bring their games to reality with 2nd party deals.

"That is one of the reasons that we have a publishing team. So that it lets us work with developers who wish to remain independent, but we can still bring that content exclusive to Xbox. 'Tell Me Why' by Dontnod is a great example of that. That is a first-party game. It was a game that's being done under the Xbox Game Studios umbrella. It's just that we're working with Dontnod to develop it, but it will be exclusive to Xbox, it is an Xbox Game Studios game.

"If you've got bigger developers, particularly in other countries outside the U.S. and outside the UK, where even acquisition might not even be a possibility, but we want to work with them, that's where publishing is a great tool for us."

Microsoft announced at X019 Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2 are coming to the Xbox One and Xbox Game Pass in 2020, as well as Kingdom Hearts and Final Fantasy titles.

