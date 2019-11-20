This Week's Deals With Gold - Brawlout, Trine 4 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 182 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through November 26 at 6am ET / 3am PT.
Xbox One Deals
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Albedo: Eyes From Outer Space
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Spotlight
|Alekhine’s Gun
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|Spotlight
|Antiquia Lost
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
|Aven Colony
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Brawlout Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|Brawlout Standard Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|Claws of Furry
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Spotlight
|DayD: Through Time
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Digerati Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 1
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|DUCATI – 90th Anniversary
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|Guns, Gore and Cannoli 2
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG
|Knee Deep
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|LA Cops
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|Monster Slayers
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|MotoGP17
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|MotoGP18
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG
|MXGP3
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|NASCAR Heat 4
|Xbox One Game
|20%
|DWG
|NASCAR Heat 4 – Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|20%
|DWG
|Nickelodean: Kart Racers
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Spellspire
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Starpoint Gemini Warlords
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Starpoint Gemini Warlords: Cycle of Warfare
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight
|Starpoint Gemini Warlords: Titans Return
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight
|The Council – Episode 1: The Mad Ones
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|The Council – Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|The Forbidden Arts
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|Spotlight
|The Golf Club 2
|Xbox Game Pass
|80%
|Spotlight
|The Jackbox Party Pack 2
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|DWG
|The Technomancer
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|The Town Of Light
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight
|The Walking Vegetables: Radical Edition
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Spotlight
|Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
|Xbox One Game
|20%
|DWG
|Trine: Ultimate Collection
|Xbox One Game
|20%
|DWG
|Troll & I
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Spotlight
|Warparty
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Spotlight
|Xenoraid
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
Xbox 360 Deals
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Faery: Legends of Avalon
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG
|Orc Attack: Flatulent Rebellion
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|Sonic The Hedgehog
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG
|Sonic The Hedgehog 2
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG
|Sonic The Hedgehog 3
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG
|Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode I
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG
*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members.
