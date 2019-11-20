Need for Speed Heat Set Franchise Record for Most Players This Generation - News

Need for Speed Heat developer Ghost Games via Twitter announced the launch week of the game set a new record for the players than any other game in the franchise this generation.

#NFSHeat set a new record during the first week with more of you playing this game than any other NFS title this generation. Thanks to our community for bringing the Heat! pic.twitter.com/4BhGpdKsup — Ghost Games (@GhostGamesEA) November 18, 2019

Here is an overview of the game:

Need for Speed: Heat sends fans to Palm City, a brand-new open world where street racers have gathered to make their names known. Bya day, players compete in the Speedhunters Showdown, a sanctioned competition where they earn Bank to customize and upgrade their garage of high-performance cars.

At night, players risk it all to build their Rep in underground races where a rogue police task force roams the streets, ready to take racers down and swipe all their earnings. The roads, the risks, and the rides never end in this street racer where a player can roll deep with their crew, build their garage full of hot cars, and make the city their nonstop playground.

Need for Speed Heat is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

