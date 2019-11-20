Pokémon Sword and Shield Sold 1.36 Million Retail Copies in Japan in 3 Days, Switch Sells 180,136 Units - Sales

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield sold 1,364,544 units at retail in its first three days of release in Japan, according to Famitsu for the week ending November 17. The figure includes physical game copies, download cards, and the Double Pack. It does not include digital figures.

The units sold is more than the 1.23 million units Super Smash Bros. Ultimate sold in its opening. It is now the biggest launch for a Nintendo Switch game in Japan.





Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield helped increase hardware sales of the Nintendo Switch to 180,136 units for the week. This figures is on par with what was sold during the launch week of Pokemon: Let’s Go, Piakchu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee!. However, this is less than the 278,313 units sold during the launch week of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

The PlayStation 4 sold 8,094 units, the 3DS sold 1,262 units. The Xbox One sold 80 units and the PlayStation Vita sold 20 units.

Here is the complete top 10 chart:

[NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (Pokemon Co.) {2019.11.15} (¥5.980) - 1.364.544 / NEW [PS4] Death Stranding (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2019.11.08} (¥6.900) - 37.382 / 223.291 (-80%) [NSW] Luigi's Mansion 3 (Nintendo) {2019.10.31} (¥5.980) - 29.718 / 235.047 (-46%) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) - 28.015 / 263.940 (-46%) [PS4] Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Electronic Arts) {2019.11.15} (¥7.727) - 26.761 / NEW [PS4] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2019.10.25} (¥7.900) - 9.411 / 181.165 (-42%) [NSW] Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020 (Sega) {2019.11.01} (¥5.990) - 9.042 / 42.756 (-37%) [PS4] Need for Speed: Heat (Electronic Arts) {2019.11.08} (¥7.727) - 7.638 / 23.944 (-53%) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) - 7.637 / 1.003.160 (-8%) [PS4] Persona 5 Royal (Atlus) {2019.10.31} (¥8.800) - 7.195 / 228.756 (-64%)

