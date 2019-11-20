Darksiders: Genesis Gets Abilities Trailer - News

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Airship Syndicate released a new trailer for Darksiders: Genesis that introduces the game's abilities

From the dawn of creation, The Council has maintained the Balance across existence. Carrying out their orders are The Horsemen, Nephilim (powerful beings spawned from the unnatural union of angels and demons) who have pledged themselves to the Council and been granted immense power. However, this power came at a tragic cost: the Horsemen were ordered to use their newfound strength to wipe out the rest of their kind. What followed was a bloody battle on Eden where the Horsemen, obeying the will of the Council, annihilated the Nephilim.

Still reeling from the events on Eden, War and Strife have been given a new assignment—Lucifer, the enigmatic and deceptive demon king, has been plotting to upset the Balance by granting power to master demons throughout Hell. War and Strife must hunt down these masters, gather information, and ultimately fight their way through a tangled, demonic conspiracy that threatens to forever upset the Balance and unravel all of creation.

Darksiders: Genesis is an action/adventure that tears its way through hordes of demons, angels, and everything in-between on its way to Hell and back with guns blazing and swords swinging. Genesis gives players their first look at the world of Darksiders before the events of the original game, as well as introduces the horseman Strife.

Key Features:

Blast angels and demons as the gunslinging Horseman Strife, playable for the first time.

Swap between the powerful swordsman War and Strife instantly in frenetic, single-player gameplay.

Explore the epic world of Darksiders and wreak havoc with a friend in two-player cooperative mode.

Experience a brand new story campaign that takes place before the original Darksiders, exploring the origin of the Seven Seals.

Darksiders Genesis will launch for Windows PC via Steam and Google Stadia on December 5, 2019, and for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on February 14, 2020.

