Death Stranding Debuts in 2nd on the EMEAA Charts

Death Stranding has debuted in second on the EMEAA charts for the week ending November 10, 2019. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has remained at the top of the charts, while Need for Speed: Heat debuted in third place.

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020, Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires' Conspiracy and Just Dance 2020 have debuted in sixth, ninth and 10th place, respectively.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined physical and digital sales):

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Death Stranding - NEW Need for Speed: Heat - NEW FIFA 20 Luigi's Mansion 3 Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020 - NEW Grand Theft Auto V Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires' Conspiracy - NEW Just Dance 2020 -NEW

The physical charts includes all games in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Great Britain, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Digital data includes games sold in Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kuwait, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine and UAE.

The GSD charts includes games from Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, EA, Focus Home Interactive, Koch Media, Microsoft, Milestone, Paradox, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Ubisoft and Warner Bros.

