Death Stranding Debuts in 2nd on the EMEAA Charts

Death Stranding has debuted in second on the EMEAA charts for the week ending November 10, 2019. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has remained at the top of the charts, while Need for Speed: Heat debuted in third place.
Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020, Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires' Conspiracy and Just Dance 2020 have debuted in sixth, ninth and 10th place, respectively.
Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined physical and digital sales):
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Death Stranding - NEW
- Need for Speed: Heat - NEW
- FIFA 20
- Luigi's Mansion 3
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020 - NEW
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires' Conspiracy - NEW
- Just Dance 2020 -NEW
