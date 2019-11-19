SoulCalibur VI Season 2 Starts November 25, Hilde DLC Launches November 26 - News

/ 91 Views

by, posted 45 minutes ago

Bandai Namco announced SoulCalibur VI Season 2 will start on November 25, and Hilde DLC character will launch on November 26.

View the Season 2 trailer below:





SoulCalibur VI is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles