Luigi's Mansion 3 Debuts in 2nd on the EMEAA Charts - Sales

by, posted 3 hours ago

Luigi's Mansion 3 has debuted in second on the EMEAA charts for the week ending November 3, 2019, according to ResetEra.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has remained at the top of the charts, while FIFA 20 drops one spot to third. Grand Theft Auto V climbs two spots to fourth.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined physical and digital sales):

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Luigi's Mansion 3 - NEW FIFA 20 Grand Theft Auto V MediEvil Ring Fit Adventure Ghost Recon Breakpoint Rainbow Six Siege Mario Kart 8 Deluxe The Outer Worlds

The physical charts includes all games in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Great Britain, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Digital data includes games sold in Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kuwait, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine and UAE.

The GSD charts includes games from Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, EA, Focus Home Interactive, Koch Media, Microsoft, Milestone, Paradox, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Ubisoft and Warner Bros.

