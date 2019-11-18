Need For Speed: Heat Beats Death Stranding to Top the Swiss Charts - Sales

Need For Speed: Heat has debuted at the top of the charts in Switzerland, according to SwissCharts.com for the 45th week of 2019.

Death Stranding (PS4) debuted in second place, FIFA 20 dropped to third place, while Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (NS) debuted in sixth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 45, 2019:

Need for Speed: Heat - NEW Death Stranding - NEW Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Luigi's Mansion 3 FIFA 20 Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Ring Fit Adventure The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening Just Dance 2020 - NEW

