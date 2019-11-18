Need For Speed: Heat Beats Death Stranding to Top the Swiss Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 265 Views
Need For Speed: Heat has debuted at the top of the charts in Switzerland, according to SwissCharts.com for the 45th week of 2019.
Death Stranding (PS4) debuted in second place, FIFA 20 dropped to third place, while Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (NS) debuted in sixth place.
Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 45, 2019:
- Need for Speed: Heat - NEW
- Death Stranding - NEW
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Luigi's Mansion 3
- FIFA 20
- Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - NEW
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Ring Fit Adventure
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
- Just Dance 2020 - NEW
