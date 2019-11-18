Age of Empires IV Won’t Have Microtransactions - News

Age of Empires creative director Adam Isgreen at XO19 in London revealed Age of Empires IV won't have microtransactions.

"The idea of microtransactions in a real-time strategy game isn’t a thing," said Isgreen speaking with PCGamesN. "DLC, expansions – all of that is things that we’re going to be exploring for Age 4."

Age of Empires IV is in development for Windows PC. Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition recently released for Windows PC via the Microsoft Store and Game Pass, and Steam.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

