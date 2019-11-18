Age of Empires IV Won’t Have Microtransactions - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 461 Views
Age of Empires creative director Adam Isgreen at XO19 in London revealed Age of Empires IV won't have microtransactions.
"The idea of microtransactions in a real-time strategy game isn’t a thing," said Isgreen speaking with PCGamesN. "DLC, expansions – all of that is things that we’re going to be exploring for Age 4."
Age of Empires IV is in development for Windows PC. Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition recently released for Windows PC via the Microsoft Store and Game Pass, and Steam.
You know it's gotten bad when developers have to ensure people that their game won't have microtransactions. It's almost like annoying or even downright manipulative monetization schemes are pretty much expected, even if they're not wanted. It really should have never gotten to this point, but we kept letting it slide. We should have been saying "enough is enough" as loud as we do now years before Battlefront II or even lootboxes in general were even thought of.
The problem doesn't just lie with the publisher's trying to make MT's the norm, but also the audience that becomes receptive to said pubs making it the norm. Had those audiences actually cared enough to step up from the moment MT's were in their early stages, then pubs would have more or less backed down (though not for long, as pubs like MS, do love to play the very long game and they have the funds to do so).
It is bad that this has become the thing to expect, though I will not cheer, not even give them a kudos, because I expect games to not come riddled with MT's, no matter the day/age.
While I'm glad they are not adding microtransactions to this, I'm a bit worried they are promising DLC before getting the game out in the market. Especially considering we barely know anything about this.
I do hope that they don't "cut" some content out, like expected races and well loved maps, only to add them in as pre-order DLC or day 1.
No fully priced game should have them, but this is nice to hear nonetheless.
"The idea of microtransactions in a real-time strategy game isn't a thing" Blizzard has added numerous cosmetic microtransactions (such as unit/structure skins and announcer voices) to SC2 so yeah it unfortunately is a thing lol
Cosmetic transactions arent affecting gameplay. I have never bought a cosmetic dlc or ever fealt like I was getting robbed or the short end of the game due to them.
I agree, although they also have coop commanders for sale which do affect gameplay but are still optional.
Don't forget the caster VA's, as well as Nova missions. If you wanted all the content for SCII, it would send you back around £200, which is batshit insane for an RTS game, especially for a genre that's nowhere near as popular as it once was.
Which is EXACTLY how it should be!!!! Not sure what's meant by DLC as well as Expansions. I hope they don't go the Paradox route with their business model of selling a TON of small DLC's for like $3-$5 each, then an expansion every once in a while for like $30-$40. Because the game may as well have microtransactions at that point lol
I'd say DLC would be like $5 packs with a few scenarios to play out where as Expansions would be $20 new campaigns. Along those lines anyway.
Why is this news? Did the previous ones have them? Was there rumors of having them? Do most real-time strategy ones have them? I feel like I'm missing the reason why they had to come out and say they aren't having them. Has the assumption changed that they will have them unless said otherwise?
Microtransactions have sadly become so widespread this days that not having them is news worthy. A sad state of affairs, but here we are.
Interesting. It is sad that it has happened so much that a company now has to say they AREN'T using them.
