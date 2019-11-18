Switch vs PS4 VGChartz Gap Charts October 2019 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 738 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
Switch Vs. PS4 Global:
Gap change in latest month: 330,761 – Switch
Gap change over last 12 months: 1,794,077 – Switch
Total Lead: 641,721 – PS4
Switch Total Sales: 40,736,064
PS4 Total Sales: 41,377,785
October 2019 is the 32nd month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the Switch by 330,761 units when compared to the PlayStation 4 during the same timeframe. In the last 12 months the Switch has outsold the PlayStation 4 by 1.79 million units. The PlayStation 4 is currently ahead of the Switch by 641,721 units.
The PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013, while the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. The Switch has sold 40.74 million units, while the PlayStation 4 sold 41.38 million units during the same timeframe.
The 32nd month on sale for the Nintendo Switch is October 2019, while for the PlayStation 4 it is June 2016.
9 Comments
PS4 only has a 640k lead and we haven't even entered Nov-Dec yet. You can also compare month 32 and month 20 (12 months prior) to see that Switch is competing a lot better against the PS4 vs. the same time last year. There is a decent possibility that red Switch curve will cross above the blue PS4 curve and then they never cross back. Switch is in a very good position to take a permanent lead.
If Switch keeps up this uptick in momentum in the new year, then it may have built a lead as PS4 reaches it#s next holiday, so Switch stays atop. May be close though. We'll see.
I definitely think it will be close during the next several months, whether Switch takes a permanent lead or not. It basically needs to make it past month 38, which I believe is December for the PS4.
Now it will be really interesting if after it's next holiday season the PS4 will be able to regain the lead or not. Really a close duel so far.
Even though the PS4 has a slight lead over the Switch by less than 1 million after 32 months. The Switch's sales are likely better because the PS4 had 3 Holiday seasons over 32 months while the Switch only had 2 holiday seasons but the Switch is still barely behind the PS4, after the 2019 holiday season for the Switch occurs the Switch will probably have a pretty big lead on the PS4 in sales. Which is impressive since the PS4 is so far the fastest selling game system in history and the Switch is still more popular than it. I see the Switch surpassing 100 million cause of this.
It is NOT 3 holidays seasons, it has never been for any consoles launched before Christmas, 2,5 holidays seasons eventually, but definitely not 3 whole.
I am sorry I see 2 Christmas boost for the PS4 on this graph, not 3.
Funny cause I see 3 @Amnesia
Actually the Wii is the fastest selling game system in history until month 65. In month 32 the Wii has sold about 50M units, while the PS4 has sold about 42M.
