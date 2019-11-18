PS4 vs DS VGChartz Gap Charts October 2019 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 517 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
PlayStation 4 Vs. DS Global:
Gap change in latest month: 205,908 – DS
Gap change over last 12 months: 6,589,514 – DS
Total Lead: 31,750,778 - DS
PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 101,342,408
DS Total Sales: 133,093,186
October 2019 is the 72nd month that the PlayStation 4 has been available for. During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the Nintendo DS when compared with the PlayStation 4 during the same timeframe. The Nintendo DS has grown its lead over the PlayStation 4 by 205,908 units and in the last 12 months outsold the PlayStation 4 by 6.59 million units. The Nintendo DS currently leads by 31.75 million units.
The DS launched in November 2004 in North America, December 2004 in Japan and March 2005 in Europe, while the PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013. The PlayStation 4 has sold 101.34 million units, while the Nintendo DS sold 134.09 million units during the same timeframe.
The 72nd month on sale for the PlayStation 4 is October 2019, while for the Nintendo DS it is October 2010.
The Nintendo DS ended up selling 154.02 million units lifetime. The PlayStation 4 needs to sell another 52.68 million units to outsell the Nintendo DS.
5 Comments
Which month of the DS was the 3DS release?
Month 76/77. Actually 76, because February 2011. But it was only 1 week in Japan only. So we can go with Month 77.
But the DS sales really slowed down very fast then. 2010 20Million, 2011 8.7 Million, 2012 3 Million, 2013 <1 Million. Thats why DS only managed to sell roughly about 11 Million Units after 3DS had launched. Still it is amazing to see how far the PS4 is behind DS launch aligned when considering how well PS4 is selling.
Yeah, I was aware that sales crashed and burned after that release, hence the question.
So starting early next year, the PS4 will have a spot at catching up a tiny little bit
The DS was released on November 2004 in America, December 2004 in Japan, and March 2005 in Europe. The 3DS released on March 2011
Very interested to see how close PS4 gets lifetime, I still expect it to land in the 130-140 million range when all's said and done