Death Stranding Debuts at the Top of the French Charts - Sales

/ 615 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Death Stranding (PS4) has debuted in first on the French charts in week 45, 2019, according to SELL. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4) drops to second place and Luigi's Mansion 3 (NS) falls to third. Need for Speed: Heat (PS4) debuted in fourth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4 Death Stranding Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Need for Speed: Heat Xbox One Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Need for Speed: Heat FIFA 20 Nintendo Switch Luigi's Mansion 3 Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo 3DS Luigi's Mansion 2 Luigi's Mansion Mario Kart 7 PC Nee for Speed: Heat Farming Simulator 19 Platinum Edition FIFA 20

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles