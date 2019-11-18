Google Stadia Launch Lineup Adds 10 New Games - News

Google has announced 10 new games will be available at the launch of Google Stadia. This brings the total number of launch games to 22.

Tonight Google Stadia announced that its launch lineup for Tuesday has increased to 22 games from the 12 announced last week. pic.twitter.com/1SIfhPBkuC — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) November 18, 2019

The 10 new launch games are:

Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle (Koei Tecmo)

Farming Simulator 19 (Focus Home Interactive)

Final Fantasy XV (Square Enix)

Football Manager 2020 (Sega)

GRID (Codemasters)

Metro Exodus (Deep Silver)

NBA 2K20 (2K Games)

Rage 2 (Bethesda Softworks)

Trials Rising (Ubisoft)

Wolfenstein: Youngblood (Bethesda Softworks)

The 12 previous confirmed launch games are:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft)

Destiny 2: The Collection (Bungie)

GYLT (TequilaWorks)

Just Dance 2020 (Ubisoft)

Kine (Gwen Frey)

Mortal Kombat 11 (Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration (Square Enix)

Samurai Shodown (SNK)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (Square Enix)

Thumper (Drool)

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (Square Enix)

The following titles will launch later in 2019:

Borderlands 3 (2K Games)

Darksiders Genesis (THQ Nordic)

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (Bandai Namco)

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint (Ubisoft)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

