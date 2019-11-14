Age of Empires IV Gameplay Reveal Trailer Released - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 250 Views
Publisher Microsoft and developer Relic Entertainment have released the gameplay reveal trailer for Age of Empires IV, as well as the launch trailer for Age of Empires II Definitive Edition.
View it below:
View the launch trailer for Age of Empires II Definitive Edition below:
So they went back to the Medieval period?? That's beyond lame.
What did you expect? A Age of Modern Warfare?
Its Age of Empires and i am glad they went back.
I wouldn't say modern warfare. They could have done the Napoleonic Wars, The Great War; it's funny that you bring up the title--it's called Age of Empires and yet the series doesn't enter the peak of imperialism despite the third game taking place right before it.
