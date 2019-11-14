Age of Empires IV Gameplay Reveal Trailer Released - News

Publisher Microsoft and developer Relic Entertainment have released the gameplay reveal trailer for Age of Empires IV, as well as the launch trailer for Age of Empires II Definitive Edition.

