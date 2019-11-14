The Artful Escape Launches in 2020 for Xbox One and Apple Arcade - News

/ 195 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Annapurna Interactive at X019 announced The Artful Escape will launch in 2020 for the Xbox One and Apple Arcade.

View the X019 trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

On the eve of his first performance, Francis Vendetti battles with the legacy of a dead folk legend and the cosmic wanderings of his own imagination. Francis, a teenage guitar prodigy, sets out on a psychadelic, multidimendsional journey to inspire his stage persona.

Key Features:

Close Encounters of the Third Kind-style musical jams. Using his “LoudJacket,” Francis Vendetti summons holographic ampliers and cannonades of impossible laser arrays.

Create your own stage persona from the sci- beginnings of your backstory to the sequins in your facepaint.

Converse with all manner of being: disenchanted publicans, nostalgic villagers, lumbering alien wildlife, and reality defying-behemoths.

Walk, run, double jump, air walk, light cannon, trip, and climb across the multiverse. Traverse landscapes made of sound, triggered by your movements, as if the world itself were an instrument.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles