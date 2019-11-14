PlayStation 4 Units Sold to Consumers Outsells the Nintendo Wii - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 676 Views
Sony recently announced lifetime shipment figures for the PlayStation 4 have surpassed 102.8 million units as of September 30, 2019. That puts shipment figures ahead of the lifetime sales of the original PlayStation and Nintendo Wii.
The PlayStation 4 units sold to consumers has now outsold the lifetime sales of the Nintendo Wii, according to our estimates and is on track to surpass the original PlayStation by the end of November.
The PlayStation 4 sold 275,477 units for the week ending November 9, 2019 to bring its lifetime sales to 101.85 million units. This compares to the Nintendo Wii with lifetime sales of 101.63 million units.
Breaking down the PlayStation 4 sales by region, it has sold 30.48 million units in the US, 41.85 million units in Europe and 8.49 million units in Japan. Breaking down the sales in Europe, the PlayStation 4 has sold 7.05 million units in the UK, 7.83 million units in Germany and 5.98 million units in France.
The best-selling PlayStation 4 game at retail is Grand Theft Auto V with 19.39 million units sold through December 31, 2018. Wii Sports was the best-selling Nintendo Wii game with 82.88 million units sold, however, the game was bundle with the Wii for most of the consoles lifespan.
Here is the list of the top 10 best-selling PlayStation 4 games, according to our estimates and official sources:
- Grand Theft Auto V - 19.39 million*
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End - 16.25 million
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 - 15.09 million*
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - 13.94 million*
- Call of Duty: WWII - 13.40 million*
- Marvel's Spider-Man - 13.20 million
- FIFA 18 - 11.80 million*
- The Last of Us Remastered - 11.78 million
- God of War (2018) - 11.00 million
- FIFA 17 - 10.94 million*
The PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013 in North America and Europe, and in February 2014 in Japan
*VGChartz estimates through December 31, 2018.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
9 Comments
Congrats to the milestone. What's next?
PS1 is next with 102.5 million units sold. PS4 will surpass it in the next few weeks.
And by the end of the summer next year PS4 will surpass the gameboy lifetime sales
Sales for the PS4 have been down by 25-30% in recent months and will keep declining next year. It might not surpass the Game Boy until Holiday 2020. Unless sales completely drop the PS4 should have no problem selling 120 million+ by the time it stops selling. Even when the PS5 launches the PS4 will keep selling. Sony won't pull a Nintendo or Microsoft and quickly drop their previous consoles when a new one comes out.
PS4 will reach far away than 120M+ ;). 120M will be this time next year. PS4 will probably reach between 130M and 150/160M at best lifetime sales. Somewhere between these numbers.
PS2 declined in 2006 too. And even more in 2007. But still made 50M units after the next generation started.
- +1
What is the switch has to do in this? “Breaking down the sales in Europe, the Switch has sold 7.05 million units in UK...”
That was a typo. Thank you for pointing it out. It is now fixed.
Not even counting digital, numbers are ridiculous. http://gamstat.com/games/