PlayStation 4 Units Sold to Consumers Outsells the Nintendo Wii - Sales

/ 676 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Sony recently announced lifetime shipment figures for the PlayStation 4 have surpassed 102.8 million units as of September 30, 2019. That puts shipment figures ahead of the lifetime sales of the original PlayStation and Nintendo Wii.

The PlayStation 4 units sold to consumers has now outsold the lifetime sales of the Nintendo Wii, according to our estimates and is on track to surpass the original PlayStation by the end of November.

The PlayStation 4 sold 275,477 units for the week ending November 9, 2019 to bring its lifetime sales to 101.85 million units. This compares to the Nintendo Wii with lifetime sales of 101.63 million units.





Breaking down the PlayStation 4 sales by region, it has sold 30.48 million units in the US, 41.85 million units in Europe and 8.49 million units in Japan. Breaking down the sales in Europe, the PlayStation 4 has sold 7.05 million units in the UK, 7.83 million units in Germany and 5.98 million units in France.

The best-selling PlayStation 4 game at retail is Grand Theft Auto V with 19.39 million units sold through December 31, 2018. Wii Sports was the best-selling Nintendo Wii game with 82.88 million units sold, however, the game was bundle with the Wii for most of the consoles lifespan.

Here is the list of the top 10 best-selling PlayStation 4 games, according to our estimates and official sources:

Grand Theft Auto V - 19.39 million* Uncharted 4: A Thief's End - 16.25 million Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 - 15.09 million* Red Dead Redemption 2 - 13.94 million* Call of Duty: WWII - 13.40 million* Marvel's Spider-Man - 13.20 million FIFA 18 - 11.80 million* The Last of Us Remastered - 11.78 million God of War (2018) - 11.00 million FIFA 17 - 10.94 million*

The PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013 in North America and Europe, and in February 2014 in Japan

*VGChartz estimates through December 31, 2018.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles