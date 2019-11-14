Worldwide Hardware Estimates for the Week Ending November 9 - Death Stranding Launch - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 374,938 consoles sold for the week ending November 9, according to VGChartz estimates.

The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 275,477 consoles sold, followed by the Xbox One with 80,780 units, the 3DS with 10,789 units, and the PlayStation Vita with just 20 units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 374,938 ( 41,494,746 ) PlayStation 4 - 275,477 ( 101,853,364 ) Xbox One - 80,780 ( 43,783,662 ) 3DS - 10,789 ( 74,884,466 ) PS Vita - 20 ( 15,901,558 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 131,017 PlayStation 4 - 86,412 Xbox One - 50,809 3DS - 5,280

Europe hardware estimates:

PlayStation 4 - 137,564 Switch - 109,788 Xbox One - 23,459 3DS - 3,344 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 120,597 PlayStation 4 - 43,825 Xbox One - 1,892 3DS - 1,810 PS Vita - 20

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 13,536 PlayStation 4 - 7,676 Xbox One - 4,620 3DS - 355

