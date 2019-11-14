Worldwide Hardware Estimates for the Week Ending November 9 - Death Stranding Launch - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 897 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 374,938 consoles sold for the week ending November 9, according to VGChartz estimates.
The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 275,477 consoles sold, followed by the Xbox One with 80,780 units, the 3DS with 10,789 units, and the PlayStation Vita with just 20 units.
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 374,938 (41,494,746)
- PlayStation 4 - 275,477 (101,853,364)
- Xbox One - 80,780 (43,783,662)
- 3DS - 10,789 (74,884,466)
- PS Vita - 20 (15,901,558)
- Switch - 131,017
- PlayStation 4 - 86,412
- Xbox One - 50,809
- 3DS - 5,280
- PlayStation 4 - 137,564
- Switch - 109,788
- Xbox One - 23,459
- 3DS - 3,344
- Switch - 120,597
- PlayStation 4 - 43,825
- Xbox One - 1,892
- 3DS - 1,810
- PS Vita - 20
- Switch - 13,536
- PlayStation 4 - 7,676
- Xbox One - 4,620
- 3DS - 355
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
3 Comments
I've fixed a small error in our North America figures and adjusted up the Switch sales a bit.
The Nintendo Switch should be far ahead of 41.5 Million Units by November 9th. Nintendo already confirmed the Switch was at 41.67 Million at September 30th. The Switch is probably around 43 Million Sold by now. Very close to surpass the Xbox One's lifetime sales which is quite insane, considering the fact that the Xbox released in 2013 and the Switch in 2017
Nah. Shipped vs Sold
- +1