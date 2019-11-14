Rockstar Games Working on Updates for Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC to Fix Issues - News

Rockstar Games via Twitter announced it is "working as quickly as possible" to update the Windows PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2 to fix issues some users have reported.

The developer says the issues are related to a "combination of Nvidia graphics drivers, Nvidia GPU cards, and certain CPUs." Rockstar is working with Nvidia to fix the stuttering issue in a future update.

Rockstar Games is giving away a "complimentary care package" for Red Dead Online for anyone that played the PC version of the game this week. The care package includes the "Prieto Poncho and an assortment of provisions and ammo."

Red Dead Redemption 2 PC Update pic.twitter.com/DuItXRAYiB — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 13, 2019

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

