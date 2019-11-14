Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate New Trailer Released - News

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Omega Force have released a new official trailer for Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate.

View it below:





Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on December 19 in Japan, and for the Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam in North America and Europe on February 14, 2020.

