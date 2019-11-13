Top 10 Best-Selling Pokemon Games - Sales

The latest game in the hugely popular Pokémon franchise, Pokémon Sword / Shield, launches worldwide this Friday, November 15. The franchise itself is over 20 years old as the first game launched in Japan in February 1996. The mainline RPG games are developed by Game Freak and published by Nintendo and The Pokémon Company.

The top 10 best-selling games in the franchise have nearly sold 180 million units worldwide. The franchise itself has sold around 300 million units and release after release of the mainline RPG games sells over 10 million units.

In total 2 games for the franchise have sold over 20 million units, 12 have sold over 10 million units and 19 have sold over 5 million units.

The original mainline RPG in the series, Pokémon Red / Green / Blue (GB), is by far the best-selling game in the franchise as the only one to sell over 30 million units. The game sold 31.38 million units lifetime. The second generation game mainline RPG, Pokémon Gold / Silver (GB), is the only other game in the franchise to sell over 20 million units, with lifetime sales of 23.1 million units.

Pokémon Diamond Pearl (DS) is the third best-selling game in the franchise with 17.67 million units, followed by Pokémon X/ Y (3DS) with 16.42 million units sold. Pokémon Ruby / Sapphire (GBA) rounds out the top five with 16.22 millionunits.

Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu / Eevee, the first major Pokémon game on the Nintendo Switch just missed the top 10 with sales of 11.28 million units. The game should enter the top 10 list before it stops selling.

