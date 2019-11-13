Switch vs 3DS – VGChartz Gap Charts – October 2019 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 420 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
Switch Vs. 3DS Global:
Gap change in latest month: 259,250 – 3DS
Gap change over last 12 months: 5,369,581 - Switch
Total Lead: 6,547,598 – Switch
Switch Total Sales: 40,736,064
3DS Total Sales: 34,188,466
October 2019 is the 32nd month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the 3DS by 259,250 units when compared to the Switch during the same timeframe and by 5.37 million units in favor of the Switch in the last 12 months. The Switch is currently ahead of the 3DS by 6.55 million units.
The 3DS launched in February 2011 (however, 3DS sales have been aligned to March 2011, since it only launched at the end of February in Japan), while the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. The Switch has sold 40.74 million units, while the 3DS sold 34.19 million units during the same timeframe.
6 Comments
For those wondering, Oct 2013 was the release of Pokemon X/Y, hence the boosted 3DS sales that month
This month will only be a flaw in the ascending Switch lead gap curve.
Just a little glitch in the matrix, nothing special. Carry on, carry on.
