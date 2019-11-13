Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds Smartphone RPG Gets First Footage - News

The smartphone RPG, Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, developed by Netmarble has received its first footage. The game is in development for iOS and Android.

View the footage below:

