Switch vs Wii – VGChartz Gap Charts – October 2019
William D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
Switch Vs. Wii Global:
Gap change in latest month: 408,110 - NS
Gap change over last 12 months: 2,230,955 - Wii
Total Lead: 9,689,903 - Wii
Switch Total Sales: 40,736,064
Wii Total Sales: 50,425,967
October 2019 is the 32nd month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month the Switch caught up with the Wii by 408,110 units. In the last 12 months the Wii has outsold the Switch by 2.23 million units. The Wii is currently ahead of the Switch by 9.69 million units.
The Wii launched in November 2006, while the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017. The Switch has sold 40.74 million units, while the Wii sold 50.43 million units during the same timeframe.
The 32nd month for the Nintendo Switch is October 2019 and for the Wii it is June 2009.
6 Comments
It can touch it this winter...
I dont think so. The gap is 10 Million and Wii will sell around 1.8 Million Units in the next two month. So basically Switch needs to sell 12 Million Units in November + December 2019. November + December 2018 was around 8 Million in total. I dont see it selling 12 Million units in 2 Month. That would be absolutely insane. Wii in Holiday season 2009, which was pretty big (its biggest in fact), sold "only" around 10 Million Units.
I forgot we could only count on Nov-Dec, I was considering a whole Q3 with possibly +11,5 for the Switch.
Switch managing to resist to the Wii
Yeah, you can actually look at the Gap Chart for months 29-32 and compare it to 12 months earlier, months 17-20. Switch was losing ground 12 months earlier, but now it is gaining. And this is still during the Wii's strong years. The Switch is resisting the Wii's mega sales. Now obviously the Switch is about to gain a lot of ground, and then it will lose it again during the Wii's holiday. But over a 12 month period the Switch is starting to (finally) sell like the Wii. I think it will have far better legs too.
The Wii had a monster holiday in 2009 so the gap will increase a bit after 6 months. But then Switch should start gaining ground.