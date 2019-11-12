GYLT Gets Official Stadia Launch Trailer - News

/ 283 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Tequila Works has released the launch trailer for the third-person puzzle adventure game, GYLT, which will launch for Google Stadia on November 19.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Shape Your Fears, Fear the Shapes

Enter the new creation from Tequila Works, a journey where you face your worst fears and are confronted with the emotional impact of your actions.

Set in a creepy and melancholic world, GYLT is an eerie story mixing fantasy and reality in a surrealist place where your nightmares become reality.

Hide from terrible creatures or confront them as you find your way through the challenges of this wicked world.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles