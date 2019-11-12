Luigi's Mansion 3 Debuts in 2nd on the French Charts - Sales

Luigi's Mansion 3 (NS) has debuted in second on the French charts in week 44, 2019, according to SELL. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4) remained in first place in its second week, while the Xbox One versions drops to third.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare FIFA 20 MediEvil Xbox One Call of Duty: Modern Warfare FIFA 20 Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Nintendo Switch Luigi's Mansion 3 Ring Fit Adventure Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo 3DS Luigi's Mansion 2 Super Mario Maker Luigi's Mansion PC Farming Simulator 19 Platinum Edition The Sims 4 Farming Simulator 19

