This Week's Deals With Gold - Cities: Skylines - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 14 hours ago / 286 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through November 19 at 6am ET / 3am PT.
Xbox One Deals
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|ACA NEOGEO METAL SLUG 4
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|ACA NEOGEO SAMURAI SHODOWN
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|ACA NEOGEO STAKES WINNER
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Attack of the Earthlings
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|Babylon 2055 Pinball
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Blackwood Crossing
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|DWG
|Cities: Skylines – Xbox One Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG
|Dead Alliance
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|Spotlight Sale
|Dead Alliance: Multiplayer Edition
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|Spotlight Sale
|Digerati Pixel Art Bundle Part 1
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Digerati “Made in USSR” Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Gems of War – Dwarven Avatar Pack
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Gems of War – Guild Elite
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Gems of War – Guild Hero
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Gems of War – Lapina Avatar Pack
|Add-On
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Gems of War – Legendary Starter Pack
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Gems of War – Mini VIP Pack
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Gems of War – Sir Gwayne Starter Pack
|Add-On
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Gems of War – Weapon Upgrade Pack
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Gems of War – Wild Bundle
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Guns, Gore and Cannoli
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|INDIE BUNDLE: Shiness and Seasons after Fall
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Insane Robots – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|Lost Artifacts: Soulstone
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Overlord: Fellowship Of Evil
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Penarium
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|Quantic Pinball
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Raging Justice
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Redout – Back to Earth Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Redout – Mars Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Redout – Space Exploration Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Redout: Lightspeed Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|DWG
|Road Rage
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|Spotlight Sale
|Shiny
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Solo: Islands of the Heart
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Spencer
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Styx: Master of Shadows + Styx: Shards of Darkness
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|The Count Lucanor
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Warhammer Bundle: Mordheim And Blood Bowl 2
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Wuppo
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Zombie Pinball
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Guncraft: Blocked and Loaded
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Resonance of Fate
|Games On Demand
|50%
|DWG
|Sonic & Knuckles
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG
|Sonic Adventure
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG
|Sonic Adventure 2
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG
|Sonic CD
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG
|Sonic the Fighters
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Comments
There are no comments to display.