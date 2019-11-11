Carrion Headed to Xbox One - News

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Phobia Game Studio announced Carrion is coming to the Xbox One, alongside the previously announced Windows PC version in 2020.

View the Xbox One announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Carrion is a reverse horror game in which you assume the role of an amorphous creature of unknown origin. Stalk and consume those that imprisoned you to spread fear and panic throughout the facility. Grow and evolve as you tear down this prison and acquire more and more devastating abilities on the path to retribution.

